GRUGLIASCO, Italy Jan 30 Italian automaker Fiat
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the group is in
good health, and that full-year results to be released later on
Wednesday are in line with expectations.
For the fourth quarter, analysts are forecasting a trading
profit of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), which includes 780
million euros from Fiat's U.S. unit Chrysler.
Thomson Reuters StarMine data, which is weighted against
analysts' track records, suggests Fiat's net profit will be
456.8 million euros, a predicted positive surprise of 2.8
percent compared with the regular consensus.
Fiat sees a full-year loss of 700 million euros in Europe,
where car sales are entering their sixth year of decline. It
does not expect to break even in Europe before 2015.