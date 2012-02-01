(Corrects 2012 new revenue target to 77 bln euros from 75 bln
MILAN Feb 1 Italian car maker
Fiat-Chrysler cut its 2012 revenue target to 77 billion
euros to reflect slowing demand for cars in a weakening European
economy, and said it will not pay a dividend for ordinary shares
in 2011.
However, Fiat forecast a trading profit at between 3.8 to
4.5 billion euros in 2012, higher than analysts had expected,
sparking a rally in its shares.
Fiat reported a fourth quarter trading profit of 765
million, bang in line with forecasts, as its U.S. operations at
Chrysler contributed 639 million euros.
Chrysler's strength offset Fiat Group Automobiles (the
grouping of Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo brands) weakness, as the
unit fell into a trading loss of 15 million -- much worse than
then the 105 million euros profit expected.
Fiat-Chrysler's previous 2012 revenue target had been 85
billion euros. A cut in targets had been widely flagged by the
company.
Shares were up 6.2 percent at 1244 GMT, after been briefly
suspended limit up after the results.
On Wednesday Chrysler reported its first yearly profit since
1997 and said its 2012 profit would be eight times higher on
auto sales and lower costs..
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)