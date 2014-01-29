UPDATE 2-Former VW chairman Piech in talks to sell Porsche SE stake
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
MILAN/DETROIT Jan 29 Italian automaker Fiat on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings below analysts expectations and cut its 2014 guidance more than expected, hit by a weaker performance in Latin America and sending its shares more than 3 percent lower.
The company also said it would not pay a dividend on 2013 earnings to preserve liquidity after taking full control of its U.S. unit Chrysler earlier this month.
Fiat reported a fourth-quarter trading profit for the group of 931 million euros ($1.27 billion), compared with a restated 887 million euros the previous year and analysts consensus of 1.15 billion euros. Trading profit is earnings before interest, tax and one-time items.
The automaker now expects a 2014 trading profit of between 3.6-4.0 billion euros, down from a range of 4.7-5.2 billion euros given in October 2012 and below an analyst forecast of 4.15 billion euros.
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio Participações SA denied a report on Friday that top managers were attempting to boycott a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA, the latest hurdle to a deal that would create the sector's global leader.
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.