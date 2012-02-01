(Recasts lead, rewrites, adds analyst comment)
By Jennifer Clark and Bernie Woodall
MILAN/DETROIT Feb 1 Automaker
Fiat-Chrysler set out lower but still ambitious targets
for 2012, with newly profitable Chrysler Group forecasting an 18
percent jump in U.S. revenue to make up for depressed conditions
in Europe.
Chrysler said on Wednesday it swung to a full-year net
profit of $183 million in its second year managed by Italy's
Fiat SpA, its first net profit since 1997 and a key milestone
after it went bust in 2009 and was bailed out by U.S. and
Canadian taxpayers.
Fiat-Chrysler reported a fourth-quarter operating profit of
765 million, bang in line with forecasts, with the U.S. business
increasingly offsetting European weakness, contributing 639
million euros, or 84 percent of the total, up from about two
thirds in the third quarter.
Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday that a
scenario whereby Chrysler did the heavy lifting on Fiat's bottom
line "cannot be a long term solution", however.
As expected, the transatlantic group cut forecasts for 2012
to reflect a worsening situation in Europe, but the new
operating profit forecast of between 3.8 billion and 4.5 billion
euros, down from previous guidance of 4.59-5.27 billion, was
still well above the 3.18 billion euros analysts predicted.
The new net profit guidance of 1.2-1.5 billion euros was
also ahead of market consensus of 1.03 billion.
"Recent events in the last 12 months, and more particularly
in the last semester of 2011, have cast doubt on the volume
assumptions governing the overall market and our own development
plans for Europe until 2014," the automaker said.
The company's new guidance for 2012 revenues is at least 77
billion euros, down from an earlier forecast of 85 billion.
Fiat shares jumped 5 percent to 4.81 euros, despite the
target cuts and news that it won't pay a dividend on ordinary
shares in 2011.
"The stock has moved on the fact that Mr. Marchionne felt
able to offer clear and ambitious guidance for 2102," said
Citigroup analyst John Lawson in a note on Wednesday.
Fiat Group Automobiles (FGA), home to the Fiat, Lancia and
Alfa Romeo brands, fell to an operating loss of 15 million
euros, well below the 105 million profit expected.
FGA's fourth-quarter loss was down to lower sales volumes,
and came as the passenger car market fell 3.4 percent in Europe
and 9.6 percent in Italy, the company said.
The tough conditions may increase pressure on Fiat-Chrysler
and other mass-market carmakers in Europe to seek alliances on
products and platforms to cut costs. French car sales fell 21
percent in January as a government incentive scheme was phased
out.
Marchionne said last month Fiat-Chrysler may need a partner
to meet its 2014 targets of selling 6 million cars and
generating 104 billion euros in revenues.
Investors also shrugged off a 2012 debt forecast that was
higher than consensus.
Fiat-Chrysler said it sees net debt at between 5.5 billion
and 6 billion euros at the end of 2012, compared with an
expected 5.7 billion average estimate from analysts. The company
had total available liquidity of 20.7 billion euros on hand at
the end of 2011, which it said was a sufficient cushion to help
it ride out a sharper than expected market drop.
