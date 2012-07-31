(Adds more analyst comment, figures)

MILAN, July 31 Italian car maker Fiat rattled investors on Tuesday with the news that the profit margin at U.S. unit Chrysler remained static in the second quarter despite selling more cars.

Its share price tumbled as investors focused on the margin rather than a second-quarter trading profit that beat expectations and its reduced losses in Europe.

"Chrysler increased its sales volumes, but its profit margin on sales was flat (at 4.5 percent)," one analyst said. "That's never great."

The suspicion that Chrysler may be shipping more cars to dealers than it has sold - an old Detroit habit - seems to have spooked the market.

"Data for the U.S. shows that Chrysler's inventory days increased from 59 at Q1 to 67 at Q2," Credit Suisse wrote in a report on Tuesday, rating Fiat "underperform". "In our view, this raises questions over the second half of the year."

Excluding Chrysler, Fiat posted a 246 million euro ($301.2 million) loss for the second quarter - underlining how tables have turned since Fiat rescued Chrysler after the U.S. company's 2009 bankruptcy.

Fiat shares closed down 4.4 percent, erasing Monday's gains.

UBS autos analyst Philippe Houchois said that Monday's enthusiasm for the stock had cooled because of "the lack of a positive surprise, plus a complicated earnings statement".

In Europe, where mass-market automakers are waging a bruising battle with plummeting sales and shrinking margins, Fiat's trading loss narrowed to 138 million euros from a loss of 207 million euros in the first quarter.

However, that represented a hefty jump from the 87 million euro loss in the same period last year, with the company's domestic market hit by a series of government austerity measures aimed at fighting a deepening sovereign debt crisis.

Fiat group trading profit was 1.01 billion euros, narrowly beating the 965 million euro consensus forecast in the company's own poll of analysts.

Net profit was 358 million euros, slightly less than the 370 million euros expected by the analysts. Net profit for the corresponding period last year, which included Chrysler only from June 2011, was 1.23 billion euros, bolstered by a one-off 1.06 billion euro revaluation of its Chrysler stake.

Net debt shrank slightly to 5.43 billion euros, from 5.77 billion euros at the end of the previous quarter. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, Gianluca Semeraro, Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by David Goodman)