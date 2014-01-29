UPDATE 2-Former VW chairman Piech in talks to sell Porsche SE stake
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
MILAN Jan 29 The CEO of Fiat-Chrysler said on Wednesday he would like to complete the listing of the newly merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the United States as of Oct. 1, but acknowledged it may be tough to do so.
"It's a relatively large undertaking," Sergio Marchionne said in a conference call with analysts.
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio Participações SA denied a report on Friday that top managers were attempting to boycott a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA, the latest hurdle to a deal that would create the sector's global leader.
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.