UPDATE 2-Former VW chairman Piech in talks to sell Porsche SE stake
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
MILAN Jan 29 Automaker Fiat said on Wednesday it would register the holding of its newly created Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group in the Netherlands and set its tax domicile in Britain, cementing a politically sensitive shift away from its home base in Italy.
The decision comes after Fiat took full control last week of its U.S. unit, creating the world's seventh-largest carmaker.
Fiat said the combined group would have a primary stock market listing on the more liquid New York Stock Exchange and a secondary one in Milan.
The Italian group said the creation of the new group would have no impact on headcounts in Italy or elsewhere.
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio Participações SA denied a report on Friday that top managers were attempting to boycott a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA, the latest hurdle to a deal that would create the sector's global leader.
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.