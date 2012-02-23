ROME Feb 23 An appeals court ruled against carmaker Fiat SpA on Thursday in a long-running labour dispute over the dismissal of three employees, ordering the company to reinstate them.

It was the latest ruling in a legal battle between Fiat and metalworkers union Fiom, which is threatening to complicate the company's efforts to take on entrenched work practices and introduce more flexibility at its Italian plants.

Fiat said it would lodge an appeal with Italy's top court.

The Turin-based carmaker, which also runs Chrysler, dismissed the three workers at its Melfi plant in southern Italy in July 2010, accusing them of blocking machinery during a strike to prevent non-striking workers from doing their job.

A month later a court ruled the three should be reinstated, but Fiat appealed against the decision and won -- until Thursday's ruling which again went Fiom's way.

Fiat said in a statement it considered the actions of the three workers unacceptable and would continue to take initiatives to prevent them from re-occurring.

Fiom is the same union that opposed new labour contracts introduced by Fiat at its five Italian plants to boost productivity and reduce absenteeism.

The contracts, which have won the backing of other unions, set tougher rules for working hours, sick pay and strikes. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by David Holmes)