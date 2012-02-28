(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
MILAN Feb 28 Fiat and Chrysler
on Tuesday confirmed plans to invest 850 million euros ($1.14
billion) with Russia's Sberbank to produce and
distribute Jeeps and Chrysler-branded vehicles in Russia, part
of the Italian automaker's plan to sell 6 million cars worldwide
by 2014.
Sberbank intends to finance the project and take a stake of
up to 20 percent in the joint venture, which will produce up to
120,000 vehicles in a plant near St. Petersburg, Fiat said in a
statement.
The plan also calls for the venture to assemble vehicles,
SUVs, and potentially, small trucks in Moscow via contract
manufacturing with ZIL.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)