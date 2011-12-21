* Will sign deal for new plant in Q1 2012
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Dec 21 Italian
carmaker Fiat will sign an agreement to build a major
new car plant in St Petersburg during the first quarter of 2012,
a local government official said on Wednesday, as it steps up
its investment in the fast-growing emerging market.
"The decision has been made for Fiat to build a plant. Fiat
has found a serious Russian partner. It will be a modern factory
with a large volume of production," said Alexey Chichkanov, the
chairman of the Committee on Investments and Strategic Projects
in St Petersburg.
He would not comment on the identity of the partner, but two
sources familiar with the negotiations said it was state lender
Sberbank.
Western carmakers have been upping their presence in Russia
to take advantage of state incentives aimed at boosting local
manufacturing, while overall sales are expected to nearly double
to around 4 million a year by mid-decade.
Renault, Ford and General Motors have
struck partnership agreements with local players to meet the
state requirement of 350,000 vehicles a year, but Fiat opted to
go it alone after a provisional deal with Sollers collapsed
earlier in 2011.
Sollers later teamed up with Ford.
Russian car sales are expected to grow 12 percent next year,
the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said last month,
down from forecast growth of 36 percent in 2011 but maintaining
a recovery that should bring the market to the cusp of
pre-crisis levels.
Sales halved in 2009 as consumer confidence slumped and
access to credit dried up during the financial crisis, but have
improved steadily due to an economic recovery and a
state-sponsored scrappage scheme.
Russia's Economic Ministry said in June that Fiat would
invest $1.1 billion and build 120,000 cars a year in Russia
after agreeing the terms of its investment, although no official
confirmation has yet been made.
A spokesman for Fiat declined to comment on Wednesday.
Sberbank could not immediately be reached for comment.
