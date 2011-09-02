MILAN, Sept 2 Italian car maker Fiat SpA will take direct control of its sales in Russia and drop a distribution accord with Russia's Sollers OAO , Sollers said.

Sollers will transfer Russian distribution and import rights for Fiat cars and parts to the Italian company effective Jan. 1, the Russian company said in a statement posted on its website.

Fiat will also restructure and develop its dealer network to provide service for Fiat cars, it said.

Fiat is looking for a local partner to build cars in Russia after a proposed joint venture with Sollers fell through this year.

International automakers are fighting for a share of Russia's fast-growing market as they seek to take advantage of emerging market growth and incentives. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Holmes)