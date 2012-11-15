MILAN Nov 15 The head of Fiat said on Thursday the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler will sell slightly more than 4.3 million vehicles in 2013.

"We should be slightly north of 4.3 million, with a minimum of 2.6 million from Chrysler," Sergio Marchionne said in an interview with Automotive News.

Marchionne said Chrysler will sell 2.4 million vehicles of the combined 4.2 million units expected this year.

Fiat has raised its ownership to 58.5 percent of Chrysler, up from the 20 percent share it took after the U.S. automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.

Asked if the market could expect a larger 500 model to replace its Punto model, Marchionne said "the Punto is in production, but I think ultimately the Fiat brand will end up being 500 or Panda based. Everything else is irrelevant."