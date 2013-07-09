BRIEF-Napo Pharmaceuticals signs agreement with Alamo Pharma Services
* Deal for establishment and management of a national sales team for Mytesi
Atessa, ITALY July 9 Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday the company's investment at its SevelSud light truck plant amounts to over 700 million euros ($900.52 million).
He was speaking to workers and local authorities inside the factory.
Fiat has a partnership with Peugeot to produce light trucks at SevelSud until 2019.
* Deal for establishment and management of a national sales team for Mytesi
* Elekta says Health Canada has issued a medical device license to Elekta's Leksell Gamma Knife Icon Radiosurgery System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean's CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal says industry now faces more positive outlook after market brutal downturn