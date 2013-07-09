MILAN, July 9 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Tuesday it will invest 550 million euros ($707.55 million) to build light trucks in Italy over the next five years, while its partner Peugeot will invest 150 million euros.

Fiat and Peugeot will invest a combined amount of over 700 million euros to build the Fiat Ducato, the Peugeot Boxer and the Citroen Jumper, Fiat said in a statement.

Fiat and Peugeot build the vehicles at their Sevel factory joint venture. The accord is due to end in 2019.

Fiat did not indicate plans after that date.