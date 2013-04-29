BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
MILAN, April 29 Shares of Italian automaker Fiat turned negative in midday trading after its U.S. unit Chrysler posted worse-than-expected first quarter results.
At 1237 GMT, Fiat shares were down 1.6 percent at 4.61 euros, after having traded 1.2 percent higher before Chrysler said its first quarter net income fell 65 percent to $166 million on new product launches.
"The Chrysler results were worse than we thought," said an analyst.
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)