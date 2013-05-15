MILAN May 15 Shares in Italian carmaker Fiat
rose strongly in morning trade on Wednesday as traders
cited fund inflows after the stock broke through key technical
trading levels.
"Yesterday the share went through important resistance
levels and short covering ensued, now all the funds are coming
on board," one trader said.
A second trader said the share was supported by a positive
European sector.
"There's a technical factor too. The share broke through 5
euros, a level it has not seen for two years," he said.
At 0955 GMT Fiat shares were up 7.23 percent at 5.33 euros.
The European index was up 0.64 percent.