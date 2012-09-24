MILAN, Sept 24 Italian carmaker Fiat shares opened down 0.76 percent in Milan after the company told the Italian government on Saturday it will not close Italian factories, in line with a weaker market. .

At 0711 GMT, shares were trading up 0.04 percent at 4.49 euros, outperforming the FTSE-Mib index, which was down 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)