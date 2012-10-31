(Adds details, quotes)
MILAN Oct 31 Shares in Fiat fell on
Wednesday as analysts doubted the carmaker's plan to fix its
loss-making European business by increasing investment in its
premium brands Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Jeep.
At 0934 GMT Fiat shares were down 3.8 percent,
underperforming a 0.9 percent rise in European car stocks
.
Fiat's new plan for Europe is risky, Mediobanca analysts
wrote in a note to clients. The broker cut its rating on the
stock to "neutral" from "outperform".
"Although the plan has a stringent strategic logic...the
execution risks are high," the broker said.
Other analysts echoed this view.
"We expect investors to give this new plan a lukewarm
response, especially in light of historical success rates of
growth plans in the automotive industry, including Fiat," said
Deutsche Bank in a note, keeping its rating at "hold".
The plan probably won't work, said Societe Generale.
"We are unconvinced that (this choice) will deliver the
level of capacity utilization Fiat requires to turn around the
ailing European operations by 2015-2016," the broker said in a
report.
Fiat's decision to increase spending in Europe means that
it cannot buy the 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler it does not
already own "at present," Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
said on Tuesday.
He had previously said he wanted to complete the purchase
during 2014.
Some analysts said that Fiat could sell assets like luxury
car maker Ferrari to raise cash to buy the rest of Chrysler.
Also on Tuesday, Fiat sharply cut its performance targets
for the next two years, saying languishing sales in
austerity-hit Europe may lop a third off its previous
projections for 2014 trading profit.
