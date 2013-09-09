* Traders say CEO may be negotiating on Chrysler buyout
MILAN, Sept 9 Shares in Italian carmaker Fiat
rose over 5 percent on Monday after its top management
pulled out of the Frankfurt car show, fuelling speculation it
may be close to a deal, possibly to buy out the rest of its U.S.
unit Chrysler.
Fiat said on Friday chief executive Sergio Marchionne would
not go to Frankfurt because of "work commitments", without
elaborating. Chairman John Elkann has also pulled out of the key
industry event, his spokesman said on Monday.
"The absence of Marchionne at such an important event makes
you think he has something more important to do and this boosts
speculation," a trader said.
A source familiar with the situation said Marchionne was
staying in Italy, but did not give any other details.
Another Milan-based broker said Marchionne may be involved
in negotiations with a U.S. healthcare trust to reach an
agreement on the purchase of the trust's stake in Chrysler.
Fiat is expected to buy the trust's 41.5 percent holding in
Chrysler and then merge the two manufacturers to create the
world's seventh-largest auto group by sales.
The United Auto Workers healthcare trust became Chrysler's
second-largest shareholder when Chrysler emerged from bankruptcy
in 2009 and the union swapped future healthcare payments owed to
it for a stake. The healthcare trust, known as VEBA, manages
those healthcare benefits on behalf of the union.
Fiat and VEBA have been at loggerheads over the price for
the minority stake, and Marchionne may be looking to settle the
dispute out of court to avoid a lengthy legal battle.
"The news of Marchionne's absence from Frankfurt has
surprised everyone a bit," another trader said. "Now there is
hope of some acceleration in the negotiations with VEBA on the
Chrysler stake."
Should the battle with VEBA proceed to court, Fiat may have
to wait until 2015 for a trial, which in turn could take more
than a year to complete.
Fiat runs the two automakers as a single company, but wants
to buy the rest of Chrysler to squeeze out more synergies, cut
borrowing costs and access some of Chrysler's cash flow.
Shares in Fiat were up 4.4 percent at 6.065 euros by 1225
GMT after earlier hitting a session high of 6.12 euros. The
stock was outperforming a 1 percent rise in the DJ Stoxx index
for the European auto industry.
Some traders also suggested that Marchionne might have
withdrawn from the Frankfurt show to prepare an upcoming
roadshow for truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial,
which is merging with its U.S. unit CNH. However, Fiat
Industrial stock was only up slightly on Monday.
Marchionne is the chairman of Fiat Industrial.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, Stefano Rebaudo, Jennifer Clark
and Isla Binnie, Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark
Potter)