BRIEF-Ultrapetrol(Bahamas) prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
MILAN Jan 10 Fiat said on Friday Standard & Poor's had confirmed its 'BB-' rating on the Italian carmaker's long-term debt, keeping its outlook stable.
The agency also confirmed Fiat's 'B' short-term rating, it added.
Earlier this week, Moody's had placed its own rating of Fiat under review for a possible downgrade following the company's $4.35 billion deal to take full control of Chrysler Group LLC, citing worries about the group's liquidity position.
Fitch Ratings said last week the deal had no immediate impact on the carmaker's ratings, but added that a full rating review would be conducted in early 2014.
* Advanced Micro Devices - co, units, ATI Technologies ULC entered into fifth amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015
NEW YORK, March 21 A federal judge on Tuesday said investors seeking to hold Deutsche Bank AG liable for causing $3.1 billion of losses by failing to properly monitor 10 trusts backed by toxic residential mortgages cannot pursue their claims as a group.