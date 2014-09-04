MILAN, Sept 4 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Thursday it planned to increase the size of 850 million euro ($1.12 bln) in guaranteed notes maturing in 2022.

In a statement Fiat said the final terms of the reopening of the issuance would be announced at the time of pricing.

The notes, which were issued on June 15 this year and which matures in July 2022, carry a coupon of 4.75 percent.

(1 US dollar = 0.7612 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)