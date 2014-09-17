UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, Sept 17 Italian auto group Fiat said on Wednesday it planned to issue a bond denominated in Swiss francs, subject to market conditions, in a "benchmark size for the Swiss market".
The notes will be issued by Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiat, under the Global Medium Term Note Programme guaranteed by the carmaker. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources