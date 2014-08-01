BRIEF-Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes
TURIN, Italy Aug 1 People's Bank of China owns 2 percent of Fiat Chrysler, the carmaker's chairman John Elkann told shareholders at the start of a shareholder meeting, making the Chinese central bank one of the Italian group's key investors.
Fiat shareholders are expected to approve the Italian carmaker's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler at the meeting on Friday, a tie-up aimed at boosting the world's seventh-largest auto group's appeal with foreign investors and paving the way for a U.S. share listing.
Shareholders holding more than 52 percent of the company's equity capital were present at the meeting.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.