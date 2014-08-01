BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
TURIN, Italy Aug 1 The Agnelli family, which controls Fiat via a 30 percent stake, will remain committed to the carmaker, John Elkann, Fiat's chairman and the grandson of late Fiat patriarch Gianni Agnelli, told a shareholder meeting.
"I want to confirm today my own and my family's commitment to continue to support Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, even more so now that there are big opportunities on the horizon," Elkann said, dismissing talk that the family wanted to sell down its take.
Fiat shareholders are expected to approve the Italian carmaker's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler at the meeting on Friday, a tie-up aimed at boosting the world's seventh-largest auto group's appeal with foreign investors and paving the way for a U.S. share listing.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
March 13 Intel Corp has had a tough time squeezing value out of recent mega-deals, putting some pressure on the success of its proposed $15 billion acquisition of Israeli car-technology firm Mobileye NV.
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - has retained ubs as its financial advisor to assist in process