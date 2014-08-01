TURIN, Italy Aug 1 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday the Italian carmaker did not need to play the role of aggregator in the auto sector, saying his company already had enough to deal with.

"There is no need for FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) to play that role," he told journalists after a shareholder meeting. "It's got a full plate, it's got a very clear direction, it doesn't need it." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)