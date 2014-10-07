PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17
MILAN Oct 7 Italian car maker Fiat said on Tuesday the merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler will be effective as of Oct. 12 after all conditions for the tie-up to go through were met.
Fiat said no creditors had opposed the merger and the amount of money to be paid to shareholders that chose to sell their shares had not exceeded a 500-million euro cap set by the company.
Shares in the new holding Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 13, Fiat said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
