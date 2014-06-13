VENICE, Italy, June 13 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday the group would meet its 2014 targets even though he warned things for the car maket would remain "difficult" in Brazil until elections there later this year.

"At the group level, we'll achieve them," Marchionne told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Venice.

Asked about the situation in Brazil, he said: "We expected it to be a difficult year, we see a difficult year until the elections."

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)