UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 9 Fiat Chrysler said on Thursday it had sold to existing shareholders just over 6 million of the roughly 60 million shares it was offering from investors who decided to sell out as part of the company's merger into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
The carmaker said it had chosen not to exercise its right to offer the remaining dissenters' shares on the market and will pay the cash exit price of 7.727 euros ($9.845) for each of those shares. (1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources