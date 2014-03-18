MILAN, March 18 The benchmark bond of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is expected to be launched on Tuesday, a lead manager said.

The bond will have a maturity of seven years, the lead added.

Earlier on Tuesday Fiat said it planned to launch benchmark euro-denominated bond, with the final terms of the offering to be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Paola Arosio)