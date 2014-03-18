UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 18 The benchmark bond of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is expected to be launched on Tuesday, a lead manager said.
The bond will have a maturity of seven years, the lead added.
Earlier on Tuesday Fiat said it planned to launch benchmark euro-denominated bond, with the final terms of the offering to be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Paola Arosio)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources