MILAN Aug 29 Italy's Fiat said on
Friday that it did not expect the number of shareholders taking
up an offer by the car maker to buy their shares at a set price
ahead of a planned merger with Chrysler to be such that a 500
million euro cap would be exceeded.
The merger would have been at risk if the cap on the amount
of money that Fiat had earmarked for the buy-out had been
breached.
Fiat said in a stetement it was completing the process of
counting the number of shares for which the so-called 'exit
rights' had been validly exercised and would give final details
by Sept. 4.
So far the 500 million euro cap has not been exceeded, Fiat
said, adding it did not expect it would be so once the process
was completed.
Fiat said it expected the merger to be completed on time at
around mid-October.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)