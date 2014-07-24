MILAN/LONDON, July 24 Italy's Fiat
rebuffed a Financial Times report that said the carmaker had
held talks with France's PSA Peugeot-Citroen over a
possible merger.
"There are no talks between us and Peugeot," a Fiat
spokesman said, while Peugeot declined to comment.
Shares in Fiat and Peugeot, which had been up around 3
percent after the report's publication on Thursday, pared gains
after Fiat's denial. Traders cited the report as a reason for
the earlier gains.
At 1445 GMT, Fiat was up 1.6 percent and Peugeot was up 1.3
percent.
