Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, July 30 Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday reported a sharp fall in second-quarter net profit as a better performance from its luxury brands and its Asia and European operations failed to offset persistent weakness in Latin America.
The Italian carmaker, which is finalising a merger with Chrysler to create the world's seventh largest auto group, said net profit in the April-June period stood at 197 million euros ($263.96 million), down from 435 million euros in the same period last year. This compares with a consensus forecast of 282 million euros, based on a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The company said net profit was also hit by a 137 million euros increase in tax charges due to U.S. earnings now being subject to deferred taxes.
Second-quarter revenues rose to 23.3 billion euros from 22.3 billion the previous year, while net debt stood at 9.7 billion euros at the end of June, down from 9.996 billion at the end of March.
The company said it confirmed its full-year targets.
($1 = 0.7463 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.