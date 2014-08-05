(Adds Fiat response to rumours, Chinese media report, Chrysler
LONDON/MILAN Aug 5 Shares in Fiat fell
more than 4 percent on Tuesday, with three traders citing a
Chinese press report about a competition probe targeting the
Chinese operations of Chrysler, the U.S. carmaker wholly owned
by Fiat.
China National Radio, which did not cite its sources, said
the Chinese anti-monopoly National Development and Reform
Commission in Shanghai was close to wrapping up a probe into
suspected monopolistic practices at Chrysler. The radio report
said Chrysler would be punished in the near future.
Chrysler China put out a statement later on Tuesday saying
it was cutting the price of its flagship Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT8 and Grand Cherokee 5.7-litre Summit models by 65,000
renminbi ($10,500) and 45,000 renminbi respectively, in response
to the investigation.
Chrysler will also cut prices across 145 high-value and high
volume warranty parts, including headlamps, outside mirrors and
starters by 20 percent, the statement said.
Daphne Zheng, Managing Director of Chrysler Group China
Sales Limited, said the price adjustments were voluntary and the
company would "look for additional opportunities to proactively
improve our competitive offer in the Chinese market".
Fiat's stock closed down 3.1 percent at 6.85 euros. The
stock had been halted from trading earlier in the session and
had slumped as low as 6.56 euros.
Daimler AG's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz is
another car company being investigated by the
NDRC.
China is intensifying efforts to bring companies into
compliance with an anti-monopoly law enacted in 2008, having
taken aim at industries as varied as milk powder and jewellery.
GROUNDLESS RUMOURS
Two traders also said the Fiat share price decline might be
partly linked to concerns that shareholders who voted against
Fiat's merger with Chrysler would exercise their right to sell
the stock, potentially jeopardising the tie-up.
The carmaker issued a statement on Tuesday saying market
rumours about a significant number of its shareholders already
having exercised their exit rights were unfounded.
"These rumours are groundless," Fiat said. "The term for the
exercise of the cash exit rights has begun today and Fiat has
not received any notices of exercise of the cash exit rights."
Fiat shareholders approved the merger with a two-thirds
majority of those present at a meeting on Friday, paving the way
for a U.S. listing which the world's seventh-biggest auto group
hopes will help fund a turnaround plan.
About 8 percent of all of Fiat's investors voted against the
merger. Should enough of them exercise their rights to sell by
Aug. 20, and the total sum that needs to be paid for those
rights to shareholders and creditors exceed 500 million euros
($669 million), the merger could still fail, Fiat has said.
However, analysts and management said chances of this
happening were slim.
"We believe the sell-off is based on a misunderstanding
regarding the merger and concerns that the merger will not
proceed," London-based ISI Group analyst George Galliers said.
($1 = 0.7473 Euros)
($1 = 6.1705 Chinese Yuan)
