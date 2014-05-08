MILAN May 8 Italy's Fiat said its two top executives bought around 130,000 shares in the company each on Thursday, in a show of support a day after a sharp drop in the stock price.

Chairman John Elkann acquired 133,000 shares at 7.5565 euros per share, while CEO Sergio Marchionne purchased 130,000 shares for 7.573 euros per share.

Fiat Chrysler's shares fell almost 12 percent on Wednesday as analysts questioned whether the carmaker could achieve Marchionne's new targets - and how his ambitious expansion plan would be funded.

By 1538 GMT on Thursday the stock shed 0.5 percent on Thursday at 7.44 euros after opening at 7.56 euros.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)