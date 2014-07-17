MILAN, July 17 Italian carmaker Fiat has held no merger talks with Germany's Volkswagen, a spokesman for Exor, the holding company which controls Fiat via a 30 percent stake, said on Thursday.

German monthly magazine Manager Magazin reported on its website on Thursday that Volkswagen had held talks with owners of Fiat Chrysler about purchasing the Italian group, citing unnamed company sources. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)