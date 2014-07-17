UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 17 Italian carmaker Fiat has not held any discussions with Germany's Volkswagen about a potential merger, a spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.
German monthly magazine Manager Magazin reported on its website on Thursday that Volkswagen had held talks with owners of Fiat Chrysler about purchasing the Italian group, citing unnamed company sources. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources