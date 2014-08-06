MILAN Aug 6 Shares in Fiat fell more
than 8.5 percent on Wednesday to their lowest level this year,
with traders citing concerns that investors who voted against
the Italian carmaker's merger with Chrysler would exercise their
right to sell the stock, potentially jeopardising the tie-up.
The decline added to a 3.1 percent fall on Tuesday and the
stock was last quoted down 8.55 percent at 6.26 euros. Trading
in the shares was halted by the Italian bourse on several
occasions due to excessive volatility.
The losses wiped out all the gains the carmaker has made
since announcing on Jan. 1 that it would buy out the shares in
its U.S. unit Chrysler it did not yet own, cementing the
creation of the world's seventh largest auto group.
Fiat issued a statement on Tuesday saying no shareholders
had declared an intention to exercise the exit right at that
stage.
CEO Sergio Marchionne wants to incorporate the two carmakers
as a Dutch-registered combine, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA),
paving the way for a U.S. listing which it hopes will help fund
an ambitious turnaround plan.
But the merger is still subject to some conditions,
including a limit on the number of dissenting shareholders who
exercise their right to sell out.
"The problem remains the cash exit rights," one Milan-based
trader said. "The more the stock drops, it increases the
expectation of more people selling out, which in turn increases
the number of people selling."
Fiat shareholders approved the merger with a two-thirds
majority of those present at a meeting on Friday.
Should enough of Fiat's investors who voted against the
merger exercise their rights to sell by Aug. 20, and the total
sum that needs to be paid for those rights to shareholders and
creditors exceeds 500 million euros ($668 million), the merger
could fail, Fiat has said.
The more the stock falls, the more appealing the cash exit
right price of 7.727 euros per share becomes, increasing the
likelihood that more shareholders sell out.
This in turn means that the 500 million euro cap could be
exceeded and the merger would not proceed.
The creation of FCA will not lead to significant operational
cost savings or synergies, Fiat has said, and failure to get the
final OK for the tie-up would have little operational impact.
However, a rejection would likely prove embarrassing for
Marchionne and may result in higher financing costs going
forward, analysts have said.
Analysts and management have said chances of this happening
were slim. Marchionne also said that should the merger project
fall through, he would attempt to create FCA at a later stage.
(1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by
Mark Potter)