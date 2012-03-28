Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE 100
LONDON, Feb 14 Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
MILAN, March 28 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Wednesday a decision to suspend a six-week long car truckers' strike came too late to avert some plant production stoppages in Italy and said it expected March sales to drop as a result of the protest. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
LONDON, Feb 14 Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
* Healthcare weighs as markets poised for Yellen speech (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, Feb 14 Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.