MILAN Oct 8 Italy's metalworkers union Fiom, the country's largest, has called a one-day strike at Fiat plants nationwide for Oct. 21, a union spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The strike was decided after Fiat earlier this week said it was quitting employers' group Confindustria in a row over labour contracts, a move which Fiom says raises the prospect that the carmaker could wind down some of its operations in the country.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)