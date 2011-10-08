* Fiom fears Fiat plans to cut down Italian operations
* Says exit from Confindustria to worsen labour conditions
(Adds details, background)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Oct 8 Italy's radical metalworkers union
Fiom has called a one-day strike at Fiat plants
nationwide for Oct. 21, saying it feared the carmaker planned to
further wind down its operations in the country.
The strike was decided after Fiat earlier this week said it
was quitting employers' group Confindustria in a row over labour
contracts, a move which Fiom says could be a precursor for a
gradual disengagement from Italy.
"We are striking to make Fiat stay in Italy," Maurizio
Landini, the head of Fiom, told Fiat's union delegates at a
meeting in Rome on Saturday.
He said Fiat's shock exit from Confindustria risked
worsening labour conditions at Fiat's plants, adding there was a
danger the company would cut down on its domestic operations.
Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne, who also runs Chrysler, said in
an open letter on Monday the carmaker was leaving Confindustria
from January next year because the business lobby was hindering
his drive for more flexible working practices.
He said a labour deal signed by Confindustria with the
unions on Sept. 21 put Fiat at a disadvantage on the
international stage, watering down recent legislation meant to
make it easier to hire and fire workers.
"Fiat, which is engaged in the creation of a major
international group with 181 plants in 30 countries, cannot
afford to operate in Italy in an environment of uncertainty that
is so incongruous with the conditions that exist in the
industrialised world," Marchionne wrote in the letter.
At the heart of the row is how far individual companies can
stray from national labour contracts to which Confindustria's
members are usually bound and negotiate alternative deals at a
factory level.
Marchionne, who is currently also engaged in contract
negotiations for Chrysler with the United Auto Workers' union,
has introduced new labour deals at two of Fiat's remaining five
factories in Italy to cut absenteeism and boost productivity.
Those deals where backed by a majority of workers at the
plants, but Fiom -- Italy's biggest metalworkers union --
rejected them, and is fighting against their application in
court.
Fiat has made 20 billion euros of planned investments in
Italy conditional on unions giving full backing to the new
contracts, and Marchionne has threatened to move production
abroad.
To counter fears that Fiat planned to shift more production
outside Italy, the group said on Monday it would produce a
jeep-branded sports utility vehicle at its traditional Mirafiori
hub in Turin from the second half of 2013 -- a year later than
originally planned -- and confirmed its new Mito car will also
be produced at the plant.
It also said a new petrol direct injection turbo engine for
Alfa Romeo will be developed in Italy in early 2013.
However, Fiom accuses Marchionne of "turning back the clock
on labour relations to the XIX century" and focusing more on
Chrysler than Fiat, while failing to make good on its investment
pledges for Italian factories.
"We are not seeing any new hires, just a rise in cassa
integrazione (temporary redundancy schemes)," Landini said.
Marchionne says the five Italian plants, which employ around
25,000 people, are loss-making and blames rigid labour laws for
low productivity.
