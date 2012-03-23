MILAN, March 23 Fiat said on Friday the economic damage from a truckers' strikes in Italy was becoming "unsustainable" for the Italian car sector, adding it planned to halt productions at two Italian plants next week.

"As of today, we do not see signs that the strike will be over and the situation appears to be worsening on the back of violent episodes such as the burning of vehicles as well as threats and physical aggression against the drivers who are not joining the strike," Fiat said in a statement.

"The economic damage caused by the strike is becoming unsustainable for Italy's automotive sector, which has already been hit hard by market developments."

Fiat said it planned to shut production at its Cassino plant on March 27-29 and at its Pomigliano plant, where the new Panda is being produced, on March 26-27.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)