FRANKFURT Sep 13 The Chief Executive of Fiat
confirmed on Tuesday the Italian carmaker's targets for
this year and the next, adding the group was reviewing volumes
and timings for the launch of new models.
"We are reviewing volumes and the timing of new products to
see when it is really necessary to launch them," Marchionne
said.
"Before launching new products we must be completely sure,"
he said.
Marchionne also said Fiat needed to see whether the forecast
for the car market in 2013-14 were still valid.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)