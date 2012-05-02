MUMBAI May 2 India's Tata Motors and Fiat on Wednesday announced the end of their distribution pact, under which the Italian automaker utilised the Indian company's distribution network in the country.

The distribution activities would be handed over to a separate Fiat group-owned company, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Tata Motors' joint venture with Fiat was not producing the expected financial results or sales, the Indian company's chief financial officer C.R. Ramakrishnan said in February.

