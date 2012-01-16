ISTANBUL Jan 16 Sergio Marchionne, the
chief executive of Italian car maker Fiat, said the
company was planning production of a Turkish-made car at Bursa
in the northwest of the country, Turkish newspapers reported on
Monday.
The Vatan daily reported Marchionne as saying at the Detroit
auto show that progress had been made on the issue in talks with
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who has been pushing for a fully
Turkish-made car.
The paper said Fiat planned production based on the Albea
model, which is being discontinued in other countries.
Turkish automaker Tofas Chief Executive Ali
Pandir said Fiat would provide the technological infrastructure
for the vehicle and initial production of 200,000 units was
planned.
Tofas is a joint venture of Fiat and Turkish conglomerate
Koc Holding.
