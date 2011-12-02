BRUSSELS Dec 2 The U.S. car market is performing very well, the Chief Executive of Fiat and Chrysler Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

"Chrysler is doing very well," Marchionne said speaking on the sidelines of a conference.

In contrast he said Europe's car market faces a year of stagnation in 2012.

"From the car sector point of view we see stagnation," he said.

Marchionne said next year will be a difficult year for the Italian auto sector.

(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio)