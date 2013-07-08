TURIN, July 8 Italian carmaker Fiat
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday that talks
continue to buy the 41.5 percent stake of Chrysler that Fiat
does not already own.
"The talks have not produced any results so far, so we don't
have anything to announce," he told journalists asking for an
update on the sidelines of a conference.
Asked for a comment on the possible timing of an agreement
with the U.S. healthcare fund VEBA that owns the 41.5 percent
stake, Marchionne said, perhaps jokingly, "if they accept our
price, we could close this week."
The two sides are far apart on price, and are in litigation
in a Delaware court over the issue. Fiat has valued Chrysler at
$4.2 billion, way below VEBA's $10.3 billion figure.