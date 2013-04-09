BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings Inc says Q4 loss per share $0.31
* Xtant™ Medical reports record fourth quarter revenue of $24.5 million, 10% growth compared to prior year period
TURIN, Italy, April 9 Italian automaker Fiat will wait for a ruling by a Delaware court on a pricing dispute with Chrysler minority owner VEBA before proceeding with any further buyout of the VEBA stake in the U.S. group, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.
VEBA and Fiat disagree on the pricing of a 3.3 percent stake in Chrysler to be transferred to Fiat from the healthcare trust.
* Xtant™ Medical reports record fourth quarter revenue of $24.5 million, 10% growth compared to prior year period
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed (Adds Brookings coverage estimate, conservative amendment pulled, quotes from analyst and panel chairman)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that an injunction blocking the sale of its gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) to a group led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has been overturned.