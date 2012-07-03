MILAN, July 3 Italian car maker Fiat said on Tuesday it planned to exercise a call option to buy around 3.3 percent of Chrysler from the VEBA trust fund, boosting its stake in the U.S. peer to 61.8 percent.

VEBA holds a 45.7 percent stake in the Detroit-based car maker.

The operation is expected to occurr in the coming weeks, Fiat said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za)