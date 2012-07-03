UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
MILAN, July 3 Italian car maker Fiat said on Tuesday it planned to exercise a call option to buy around 3.3 percent of Chrysler from the VEBA trust fund, boosting its stake in the U.S. peer to 61.8 percent.
VEBA holds a 45.7 percent stake in the Detroit-based car maker.
The operation is expected to occurr in the coming weeks, Fiat said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property