MILAN, Sept 21 The Italian carmaker Fiat
is planning to take full control of the diesel engine
manufacturer VM Motori by buying out the half of the company
owned by joint venture partner General Motors, Fiat said
on Saturday.
VM Motori, based in the northern Italian city of Cento, is
currently a 50:50 JV between Fiat and GM.
The plant supplies engines for various car models, including
the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
"GM's notification to exercise its put option to sell to
Fiat its 50 percent interest in VM Motori SpA is in line with
the contracts Fiat entered into when it acquired a 50 percent
stake in VM in 2010," Fiat said in an emailed statement.
"The transaction's satisfactory conclusion is expected
before year-end and is conditional upon the requisite regulatory
approvals."
The company did not give a value for the deal.