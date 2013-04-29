BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
MILAN, April 29 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he sees no impact on North American sales to date because of a weaker yen.
Marchionne said he sees no need to adjust North American forecasts for the rest of 2013 due to changes in value of the japanese yen.
Chrysler has a smaller proportion of its sales from passenger cars as does Ford, which last week said that it was expecting an impact on competition from Japanese automakers due to the weaker yen.
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)